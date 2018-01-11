Ontario truck driver arrested in Quebec in connection to fatal hit and run
Investigators from the Surete du Quebec are still trying to locate the tractor-trailer that hit a car from behind, causing it to spin off the road and hit a lamppost. (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 9:11AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 9:39AM EST
MONTREAL -- A truck driver from Brampton, Ont., has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run south of Montreal in August.
Harmandeep Singh, 23, was arrested by Quebec provincial police at Montreal's Trudeau airport when he returned from India on Wednesday.
He was questioned by investigators and is expected to appear in court today in Longueuil, Que., to face four charges including hit and run causing death.
A 21-year-old Mexican national vacationing in Quebec was killed in the collision Highway 30 eastbound in Brossard, Que., on Aug. 3.
A tractor trailer struck the vehicle at about 1 a.m., causing it to hit a lamppost, before driving away.
A passenger in the back seat died while the three other occupants -- all members of the same family -- suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The suspect vehicle was found a day later in the Montreal borough of Lachine and a warrant was issued shortly after.
Police spokeswoman Joyce Kemp says authorities had contacted Singh and he was aware he would be arrested upon landing in Montreal.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.L. settles with man who was sexually abused by his social worker as a teen
- Rash of school bus cancellations in Ontario, Quebec due to freezing rain
- No smoke alarms in Oshawa, Ont., home where blaze killed 4: fire investigator
- Petition demands university expel sex offender allowed to finish studies
- Jury deliberating fate of accused in triple-murder trial