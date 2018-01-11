

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A truck driver from Brampton, Ont., has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run south of Montreal in August.

Harmandeep Singh, 23, was arrested by Quebec provincial police at Montreal's Trudeau airport when he returned from India on Wednesday.

He was questioned by investigators and is expected to appear in court today in Longueuil, Que., to face four charges including hit and run causing death.

A 21-year-old Mexican national vacationing in Quebec was killed in the collision Highway 30 eastbound in Brossard, Que., on Aug. 3.

A tractor trailer struck the vehicle at about 1 a.m., causing it to hit a lamppost, before driving away.

A passenger in the back seat died while the three other occupants -- all members of the same family -- suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle was found a day later in the Montreal borough of Lachine and a warrant was issued shortly after.

Police spokeswoman Joyce Kemp says authorities had contacted Singh and he was aware he would be arrested upon landing in Montreal.