

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario town has rejected a call to tear down a prominent statue depicting Laura Secord’s great nephew, a doctor who joined the Confederate Army during the American Civil War.

Despite the controversial connection, a local historian says the doctor was actually an outspoken critic of slavery who was “effectively trapped” in the South after the war began.

The granite statue, situated outside the library in Kindcardine, Ont., depicts Dr. Solomon Secord, who lived in the town and died in 1910. The monument lists his life’s work, including his time with the “Southern Army during the American Civil War.”

Jeron Thompson noticed the inscription and alerted Kindcardine council, calling for them to remove the statue.

“(The) Confederate States of America was dedicated to keeping black men and women and children in slavery. It’s a racist cause and certainly not something we should honour. And it’s not reflective of Kincardine,” Thompson told CTV London.

Following Thompson’s inquiry, the local council decided to research Secord’s past. Local historian Graham Mahood was enlisted to look into Secord’s time with the Confederate Army.

According to Mahood’s research, Secord moved to Georgia to live with relatives before the American Civil War. Secord was ill at the time and, according to Mahood, the belief was that a warmer climate could help his condition.

Mahood says Secord was an abolitionist who “spoke out openly against slavery” while living in Georgia.

“That led to him almost being lynched and he only escaped because of the assistance of some friends who were armed,” Mahood wrote.

After the war began, Secord joined the Confederate Army. Mahood said there was little choice as to which side Secord could join, simply due to geography, and that as a doctor he inevitably wanted to help the wounded.

“When the war broke out, he was effectively trapped in the south,” Mahood wrote. “Yes, he did join the Confederate Army but never as a soldier.”

Secord worked as a surgeon and treated soldiers on both sides of the war, Mahood wrote in his findings.

A report issued by municipal staff said that if “modern standards” are applied to the situation, Secord would be considered a “non-combatant” with special protections under the Geneva Conventions.

Following the report, Kincardine council voted unanimously to keep the statue.

Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadie said Secord is “an important part” of local history.

“Dr. Secord was loved by many residents here in Kincardine and area. According to our research, yes, he was involved in the civil war, but only as a doctor, and he treated patients from both sides. And I think that’s fairly typical of many doctors,” Eadie said.

The debate is expected to return to Kincardine council on Wednesday.

Across the United States, statues of Confederate leaders have been torn down from public spaces. Earlier this year, a Confederate plaque was removed from Montreal following public outcry.

With files from CTV Kitchener