

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Progressive Conservatives say that if elected, they will cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of child care for low-income families.

Doug Ford's Tories say they would provide up to $6,750 per child or as much as three-quarters of the total cost for low-income families through an Ontario Childcare Rebate.

In a media release, the party says the rebate would work on a sliding scale, with families making more than $150,000 receiving a 26 per cent rebate.

The Tories estimate their plan -- which would cover multiple forms of child care for kids up to the age of 15 -- will cost $389 million annually.

The Liberals released their own child care plan last month, promising free full-day, licensed child care for preschoolers starting at the age of two-and-a-half.

The province's New Democrats say that if elected, they'll implement free child care for low-income families, and would have average costs at $12 per day for all other families.

Ontarians are set to vote in the provincial election in early June.