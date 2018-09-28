Ontario to increase mercury disability payments to affected First Nations
The water tower is seen on the Grassy Narrows First Nation reserve in northwestern Ontario on Friday, May 18, 2018. The community has been under a boil water advisory because of a faulty treatment plant for the past eight years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 8:14PM EDT
TORONTO - The Ontario government says it is moving to ensure people who receive mercury disability payments are properly compensated by retroactively indexing payments to the rate of inflation.
The government says more than 200 people in the First Nations communities of Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong receive the payments, which have been frozen since 1985.
Mercury contamination has plagued the English-Wabigoon River system since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped 9,000 kilograms of the toxic substance into the river systems in the 1960s.
The contamination closed a thriving commercial fishery and devastated Grassy Narrows' economy.
The government said Friday it remains committed to cleaning up the mercury contamination in the English and Wabigoon Rivers.
A health survey earlier this year found the health of people living in the northern Ontario communities was "significantly worse" than other First Nations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ottawa tornado victim says unauthorized tow truck company took his van
- N.S. man accused of murder was a drug cartel kingpin, Colombian officials say
- Ontario to increase mercury disability payments to affected First Nations
- People's Alliance offers to prop up New Brunswick Conservative minority
- 1,500 residents displaced until at least 2019 after Toronto highrise fire