Ontario ticket wins $5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 7:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- An Ontario ticket holder won the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1-million prize also went to an Ontario player.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 11 will again be approximately $5 million.
