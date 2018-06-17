Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 20 will be approximately $5 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 7:19AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 20 will be approximately $5 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Environment Canada warns of extreme heat in parts of southern Ontario
- Most Canadians support helping Rohingya, split on border crossings: Nanos survey
- Workers at Vancouver overdose prevention site help deliver baby
- Man, 61, killed by lawn mower at church in Halifax
- Man injured after shooting at Toronto entertainment complex