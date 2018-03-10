Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 8:10AM EST
TORONTO -- A ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The exact location of the sale has yet to be revealed.
