Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $15.5 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 30 will be approximately $10 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 8:10AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Friday night's $15.5 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The exact location of where the ticket was purchased has yet to be revealed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 30 will be approximately $10 million.
