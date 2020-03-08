Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday night's $11.4M Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 7:28AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, March 8, 2020 11:58AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
TORONTO -- An Ontario ticket holder won Saturday night's $11.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 11 will be approximately $5 million.