Ontario ticket claims Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 7:25AM EDT
TORONTO -- There is one winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw -- and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
There were also 21 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and six of them were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario and the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 20 will be approximately $25 million.
