

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - There is one winning ticket for the $18.2 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 18 will be approximately $10 million.

The winning numbers are: 08, 15, 21, 28, 29, 30, 39 + 23 (bonus)