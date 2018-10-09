

The Canadian Press





PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Ont. -- Police say an Ontario teen is facing charges after an alleged swatting incident in the United States.

Provincial police in Prince Edward County say they were asked to investigate after an American police department received a false call for an emergency response.

Swatting is a harassment tactic in which someone dispatches a police team to a person's address in response to a fake crisis.

They say the force that got the call was the Gardner Police Department in Kansas, but provided no other details.

Police say the call to American authorities came from an online gaming account belonging to a 17-year-old boy from Picton, Ont.

The teen has been arrested and charged with two counts of public mischief and three counts of uttering threats.