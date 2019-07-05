Ontario sport minister apologizes to Ottawa Senators owner over alleged confrontation
Lisa MacLeod makes an announcement about Ontario's autism program at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, March 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
CTVNews.ca staff, with files from CTV News' Michel Boyer
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 9:16AM EDT
Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Lisa MacLeod says she has apologized to Eugene Melynk, the owner of Ottawa Senators, after he alleged that she yelled at him during a Rolling Stones concert on Saturday.
Melnyk accused her of pushing through a crowd and aggressively asking him if he knew who she was.
He told The Ottawa Citizen that she approached him and yelled: ‘I am your minister and you’re a f—ing piece of s–t and you’re a f—ing loser’.”
But the Conservative MPP for Nepean disputes the story and took to Twitter to “set the record straight.” She said she was only giving Melnyk “some feedback” about the NHL team.
“I apologized to him for being so blunt. I have serious concerns about the state of our beloved Ottawa Senators! We need to get our team back on the road to winning the cup!” the Ottawa-area MPP wrote.
When asked to elaborate further, MacLeod's spokesperson Derek Rowland referred CTVNews.ca to her tweet. Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office also says it is letting his minister’s tweet stand.
CTV News has also reached out to Melnyk for comment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary Stampede weed ban raises questions about smokers' rights
- Daughter found, estranged spouse arrested in 2016 Saanich abduction case
- Ontario sport minister apologizes to Ottawa Senators owner over alleged confrontation
- 'It was hell': N.S. man who was lost in woods with daughter describes ordeal
- Alberta, Mexico, possible destinations for missing Saskatoon toddler: police