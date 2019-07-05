

CTVNews.ca staff, with files from CTV News' Michel Boyer





Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Lisa MacLeod says she has apologized to Eugene Melynk, the owner of Ottawa Senators, after he alleged that she yelled at him during a Rolling Stones concert on Saturday.

Melnyk accused her of pushing through a crowd and aggressively asking him if he knew who she was.

He told The Ottawa Citizen that she approached him and yelled: ‘I am your minister and you’re a f—ing piece of s–t and you’re a f—ing loser’.”

But the Conservative MPP for Nepean disputes the story and took to Twitter to “set the record straight.” She said she was only giving Melnyk “some feedback” about the NHL team.

“I apologized to him for being so blunt. I have serious concerns about the state of our beloved Ottawa Senators! We need to get our team back on the road to winning the cup!” the Ottawa-area MPP wrote.

When asked to elaborate further, MacLeod's spokesperson Derek Rowland referred CTVNews.ca to her tweet. Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office also says it is letting his minister’s tweet stand.

CTV News has also reached out to Melnyk for comment.