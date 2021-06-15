OTTAWA -- An Assembly of First Nations regional chief is calling for the federal government to invest more money into searching the sites of residential schools for unmarked graves.

Assembly of First Nations Ontario Regional Chief Roseanne Archibald told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday the process across the country could require $100 million or more from the federal government.

“We have to get light on what has happened in residential schools across Canada,” Archibald said. She said the federal government is a key player in the work to find the children who never came home from residential schools.

The Ontario government announced Tuesday it will invest $10 million into identifying unmarked burial sites at former residential schools. The funding includes mental health resources for residential school survivors.

Archibald explains why she wants to see more federal funding in the video at the top of this article.

---

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.