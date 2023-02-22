Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings affecting much of the country. In the Prairies and parts of B.C., wind chill values below -40 C are expected while in southern Ontario, up to 20 centimetres of snow and 20 millimetres of ice could accumulate.
The two storm systems responsible for this hazardous weather had already barrelled through much of the northern United States on Wednesday, shutting down roadways and closing schools.
SNOW, FREEZING RAIN IN ONT., QUE.
Almost the entirety of southern Ontario is under a freezing rain, winter storm or snowfall warning. Light snow had begun to fall in the region on Wednesday morning and this will only pick up.
"What starts light at first by mid-afternoon really begins to intensify from Windsor up towards Hamilton," CTV’s Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.
In Hamilton, Niagara and southwestern Ontario, a "prolonged period of freezing rain" is expected to start Wednesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada, warning that the regions could be coated in 10 to 20 millimetres of ice. Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are also expected.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice," Environment Canada said in its alert.
In the Greater Toronto Area and parts of eastern Ontario, up to 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected, in addition to ice pellets. The snow will be heavy later in the afternoon, picking up to three to four centimetres per hour.
The Ottawa region is also expected to be hit with a blast of up to 20 cm of snowfall late Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.
Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for the Montreal region and parts of southern Quebec. These regions are also expected to receive up to 20 cm of snow late in the evening on Wednesday and Thursday morning as the storm system moves eastward.
As of Wednesday morning, no alerts were issued for Atlantic Canada, but McEwen says the Maritimes will be hit with the same weather system by Friday.
"You'll notice on that warning map there were no advisories in place for the Maritimes. It's just for now. They likely will have some type of advisory issued later on," she said.
EXTREME COLD IN WESTERN CANADA
The Prairies, parts of B.C., northern Ontario, northern Quebec and Nunavut are dealing with a bitter cold snap, plunging wind chill values into the -40 C range, as a bitterly cold Arctic air mass makes it way south.
In Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg and parts of northern Ontario, Environment Canada warns of wind chill values in the -40 C to -45 range. However, in northern Saskatchewan, northern Manitoba and parts of Nunavut, wind chill values of up to -50 C are expected, while parts of Nunavik, Que. could see wind chill values drop down to -57 C.
"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," Environment Canada said. "Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."
Some school boards have also chosen to close schools or and cancel bus services. Cities including Calgary and Saskatoon are also mobilizing warming stations for unhoused residents.
Later in the week, this Artic air mass is expected to move east, bringing cold weather to southern Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.
"Temperatures for Toronto, for Ottawa, for Montreal -- they drop by end of the week. We'll see that same drop in temperatures right through Atlantic Canada as well with some communities bottoming out and minus double digits as your daytime highs," McEwan said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
Russia, China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
BREAKING | Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
Here's what you need to know to get a head start on filing your 2022 taxes
The Canada Revenue Agency kicked off its tax season this week by urging Canadians to file their taxes on time -- and reminding them that they may be owed money.
NDP MP urges feds to create 'Red Dress Alert' for missing Indigenous women
An NDP member of Parliament is asking the federal government to establish a system that would send the public a phone notification when an Indigenous woman goes missing.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
-
What you need to know about Ontario’s bill on private clinics
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's new health-care legislation.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm headed for Toronto, southern Ontario
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow live updates as the storm progresses.
Ottawa
-
One person arrested after Overbrook fire displaces 60 people
Four people, including a child, were rescued from a burning building after a major blaze broke out in the Overbrook neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged with murdering 64-year-old man in ByWard Market
Ottawa police say a 64-year-old man was the victim of Tuesday morning's homicide in the ByWard Market and have charged three men in relation to his death.
-
BLUESFEST
BLUESFEST | Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest in 2023
Organizers are calling the Ottawa Bluesfest 2023 lineup one of the festival's best ever.
Barrie
-
Missing vulnerable child could be in Keswick or Newmarket area
Police in York Region are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.
-
Winter storm, snowfall warning issued with up to 20cm possible: Here's what to expect
Parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Muskoka, and surrounding areas can expect potentially hazardous travel conditions with the risk of freezing rain as a winter storm blows into the region.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision in Bradford under investigation
Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a pedestrian-involved collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Kitchener
-
Person pulled from Elora Gorge pronounced dead
Emergency services are on scene at the David Street Bridge in Elora where Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed a person has died.
-
Police looking for suspect after stabbing near Wilfrid Laurier University
According to police, the victim reported he was walking by himself along King Street North around 6 a.m. when he was stabbed by a person he didn’t know.
-
Winter storm headed for southern Ontario, freezing rain on the way
Waterloo region residents are in for a harsh reminder of what Canadian winters can bring, as a Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario.
London
-
LPS investigating gunshots heard in southeast London
London police are investigating after a 9-1-1 caller claimed to hear gunshots in southeast London. The incident took place in the 800-block of Shelborne Street just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
18 year old charged in shooting incident in London's north end
Charges have been laid against one man after police responded to a shooting in the city's north end last week. London Police Service Major Crime Section has issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Zainaldeen Sakr from London. He has not yet been located.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Ice storm expected, some bus routes cancelled
Environment Canada continues to warn of an 'ice storm beginning this afternoon.' According to the weather authority, light snow will become heavy at times and mix with ice pellets early Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
$50,000 in cocaine and cash seized in Leamington bust
A 54-year-old Leamington man has been charged after police seized $50,000 in cocaine and cash.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect, buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada continues to warn of an 'ice storm beginning this afternoon.' According to the weather authority, light snow will become heavy at times and mix with ice pellets early Wednesday afternoon.
-
Labour market plan launched by Workforce Windsor-Essex
Workforce WindsorEssex is launching a report providing a detailed analysis of labour market statistics and recommendations on how to grow the region’s workforce.
Montreal
-
Hearings on hazing in hockey begin at Quebec legislature
Quebec's hearings on hazing in hockey and possibly other sports begin Wednesday at the national assembly. MNAs will hear from representatives of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Québec and Quebec's student sports network (RSEQ).
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southern Quebec bracing for snowstorm, Ontario bracing for ice storm
A Colorado low is moving into central Canada today and will bring a messy mix of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, as well as gusty winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of warnings, alerting motorists to potentially hazardous driving conditions Wednesday through early Friday morning.
-
Ahead of Quebec premier's visit, provincial panel recommends new Churchill Falls deal
As Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey prepares for energy talks this week with Quebec Premier Francois Legault, an expert panel is recommending the two strike a new Churchill Falls hydroelectric energy deal.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadian physicians supportive of unified approach to improving health care
Reaction to yesterday’s announcement of a unified approach to improving health care in Atlantic Canada is widely positive.
-
Colder, snowier conditions ahead for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Colder and snowier conditions are expected for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
-
Cornwallis confusion: Halifax businesses question delay for name change
More than two months after Halifax officially announced it was changing the name of Cornwallis Street to Nora Bernard Street, some businesses in the neighbourhood say they’d be happier if the change had taken effect immediately.
Winnipeg
-
Online massage ads used to recruit people to provide sexual services: Winnipeg police
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested earlier in the month in connection with online ads that were used to recruit people to provide sexual services.
-
All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings
All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.
-
Manitoba justice minister wants to know where criminals are getting a hold of bear spray
Manitoba’s justice minister wants to take a closer look at where bear spray used in crimes is being purchased, as Winnipeg's police chief says it is 'far too easy' to get a hold of a can.
Calgary
-
Calgary braces for extreme cold snap after significant early week snowfall
After a mild February with virtually no snowfall and moderate temperatures, Calgary is once again in the middle of a bitter cold snap.
-
Extreme cold warning possible in Calgary this evening
Snowfall warnings have ended; extreme cold warnings are building.
-
Calgarians grapple with high food prices even as overall inflation rate slows
Food prices continue to take a big bite out of household budgets, even as the overall cost of living goes down in Alberta and across the country.
Edmonton
-
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
-
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold stays until Saturday
Temperatures slipped below -20 C at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in Edmonton. And now...we may not get back above -20 C until sometime late Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
City of Vancouver proposes 9.7% property tax hike in revised 2023 draft budget
Homeowners in Vancouver could see their property taxes grow by nearly 10 per cent if the city’s newly revised draft budget gets the green light next month.
-
'You're not the only one': Vancouver's Black population rising fast, census shows
The Black community in Metro Vancouver, which includes Surrey, has historically been one of the smallest in the country, standing at 29,830, or 1.2 per cent of the total population, in 2016.
-
Air Canada piloting facial recognition option for flight boarding at YVR
Travellers on some flights departing from Vancouver International Airport will have the option of using facial recognition technology to verify their identity and board their flights.
Politics
-
Canada's immigration minister says Poilievre's call to close Roxham Road crossing is 'reckless'
Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's suggestion that the federal government close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing is 'reckless.'
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
-
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
Health
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
-
Trying to lose weight with Ozempic or other similar drugs? We want to hear from you
Although commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes, medications such as Ozempic have come under the spotlight with celebrities and social media influencers using the drugs to lose weight. If you or someone you know is taking the drug for weight loss, we want to hear from you.
-
South Korea's world lowest fertility rate drops again
South Korea's fertility rate dropped last year to a record low, data showed on Wednesday, in yet another grim milestone for the country with the world's lowest number of expected children for each woman.
Sci-Tech
-
Roscosmos: Russian spacecraft leak caused by external impact
A coolant leak from an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station resulted from an external impact and not a manufacturing flaw, Russia's space corporation said Tuesday.
-
Original factory-sealed iPhone sells for over US$63K at auction
With its cultural significance demanding value, a factory-sealed, first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for US$63,356.40 on an online bidding website.
-
U.S.: Supreme Court weighs tech giants' liability in terror case
The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State group attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist organization.
Entertainment
-
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: experts
Experts say other streamers are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.
-
Fan satisfaction: Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney have joined forces to record a song together for the rock band's upcoming new album, a spokesperson for the Stones said on Wednesday.
-
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Business
-
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
-
Banks set to report as investors focus on interest rates, capital requirements
Canadian bank stocks have been riding a wave of investor optimism so far this year, but analysts say the first-quarter results that start arriving later this week will be a reminder of the mixed economic picture ahead.
-
Stocks hold relatively steady after worst rout in two months
Stocks are holding relatively steady on Wall Street Wednesday, firming a bit a day after falling to their worst loss since December on worries about higher interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
Starbucks' new drinks have a spoonful of olive oil in every cup
Three olive oil beverages are available for sale at Starbucks cafes in Italy starting this week.
-
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
-
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
Sports
-
Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time
Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand.
-
McDavid hits 800-point milestone in Oilers' 4-2 comeback win over Flyers
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to cross the 800-point mark as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
-
ESPN's ex-top exec describes how soccer's World Cup was lost
A former ESPN executive testified in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his company's bid to televise the World Cup might have been sabotaged by two former Fox executives accused of bribing officials to undermine competing offers.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.