Ontario premier to wind down green programs funded through cap and trade
Doug Ford speaks as he is sworn in as premier of Ontario during a ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 12:50PM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will officially begin winding down all green programs funded through the province's cap-and-trade system this week.
In a statement released Tuesday, Ford says he has revoked the regulation that kept the carbon pricing system in place.
The Progressive Conservative leader, who was officially sworn in as premier Friday, had promised that cancelling cap and trade would be his first order of business.
Ford says the province will nonetheless honour contracts and orders that have already been signed for projects funded by cap and trade, such as energy efficient insulation and window retrofits.
Some rebates for energy-efficient renovations that were financed through cap-and-trade revenues -- such as the GreenON rebate program -- were already being phased out before Ford officially took office last week.
The premier says the government will decide on a case-by-case basis whether some initiatives previously funded by the program will be paid for using tax base revenue.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman pulled shotgun from trunk and shot 2 people, Toronto police allege
- Ontario premier to wind down green programs funded through cap and trade
- Patrick Brown attempts political comeback in fall municipal election
- Father 'stunned' citizenship won't pass on to children
- Man charged after dog allegedly beaten on Highway 401 off-ramp: police