Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that his government will introduce legislation to slash Toronto city council to nearly half its current size – less than an hour after Toronto Mayor John Tory said he plans to fight the proposed plan with a citywide referendum.

During a press conference at Queen’s Park on Friday morning, Ford confirmed a report published by the Toronto Star the day before that said the Progressive Conservatives would introduce legislation “as soon as Monday” to reduce the number of city council seats from 47 to 25 before the Oct. 22 municipal election. The premier said the move will save Toronto taxpayers approximately $25 million.

Shortly before Ford’s announcement, Tory held his own press conference at City Hall in which he said he would challenge the premier’s proposal by moving an emergency motion later today to instruct city clerks to find a way to hold a referendum on the matter. He said the question of whether to reduce the number of city council seats could be included on ballots during the Oct. 22 municipal election or posed in another way.

“We would live with the result, whatever it is, but at least it will be the people, all of them who choose to vote, who will decide,” he said.

Tory also said he had a “lengthy” and “animated” discussion with Ford following the publication of the Star’s report on Thursday evening. He said he told the premier that he was open to discussing changes to how the municipal government operates, but that he objects doing it in this hasty manner.

“What we don’t need and what I just can’t support is change being rammed down our throats without a single second of public consultation and on top of that, done in the middle of the election period itself,” he said. “You don’t change the rules in the middle of the game. That is not right and that is not fair.”

When asked if he thinks Ford might be doing this because he holds a political grudge against him – Tory beat him in the 2014 Toronto mayoral election – the mayor responded that he didn’t want to speculate.

“I have no idea what his particular motivations are,” he said.

Following the report’s publication, several Toronto city councillors have voiced their opposition to the possible changes.

“It is our jurisdiction. It is the voice of the people of Toronto. We were duly elected and Doug Ford does not have the right to overturn the voices and the views and the decisions of the people of Toronto,” Beaches-East York Coun. Janet Davis told CP24 on Thursday.

Parkdale-High Park Coun. Gord Perks also expressed concern about the premier’s purported plans.

“If he’d wanted to run the City of Toronto, he should have run for mayor and he chose not to do that. He’s got big enough problems to deal with over at Queen’s Park,” he said.

The Star report, citing unnamed sources within Ford’s Progressive Conservative government, also said the premier intends to cancel the planned regional chair elections in Peel, York, Niagara, and Muskoka regions.