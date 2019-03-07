

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa





Police are expected to announce a major new development Thursday in their investigation into an unsolved triple homicide case in southern Ontario.

Michael Jamieson, Melissa Miller and Alan Porter were found dead on Nov. 4, 2018, in a pickup truck in Middlesex Centre, Ont., near the Oneida Nation of the Thames reserve. Miller was seven months pregnant.

Police have not released any information about when, where or how the three close friends were killed, but have said that they believe the three deaths to have been homicides and that the pickup truck they were in had been reported stolen.

The Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday that they and the Six Nations Police Service would provide “a significant update” on their investigation Thursday afternoon.

Jamieson, Miller and Porter were all residents of Six Nations, an Indigenous reserve approximately 120 kilometres away from where their bodies were found.

Kristen Bomberry, a 36-year-old Six Nations resident, was arrested last November on three counts of being an accessory to murder in connection with the deaths.

Thursday’s announcement will take place in Six Nations. Court cases involving crimes allegedly committed in Six Nations are heard in the nearby city of Brantford, Ont.

CTV Kitchener reported that two men – Nicholas Shipman and Thomas Bomberry – appeared in Brantford court Wednesday on murder charges. Shipman is facing three counts of second-degree murder and Bomberry is facing two counts of second-degree murder.

According to court records, Shipman and Bomberry are alleged to have committed their murders on Oct. 30, 2018. It is not yet known if they are accused of killing Jamieson, Miller and/or Porter.