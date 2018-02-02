Ontario police seek woman who lost temper in McDonald's drive-thru
A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. (AP / Nam Y. Huh)
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 3:02PM EST
SIMCOE, Ont. - Provincial police are investigating an alleged case of drive-thru rage in Simcoe, Ont.
Police say a concerned citizen called to report a harassment incident at a McDonald's drive-thru on Thursday morning.
Investigators say a motorist became upset with the speed a vehicle was moving in the line and confronted the other driver after they got their order and pulled into a parking spot.
They say the woman then became involved in a verbal altercation with the second driver, who had a three-month-old infant and a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle.
OPP say she left the area after realizing police were being called.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
