SIMCOE, Ont. - Provincial police are investigating an alleged case of drive-thru rage in Simcoe, Ont.

Police say a concerned citizen called to report a harassment incident at a McDonald's drive-thru on Thursday morning.

Investigators say a motorist became upset with the speed a vehicle was moving in the line and confronted the other driver after they got their order and pulled into a parking spot.

They say the woman then became involved in a verbal altercation with the second driver, who had a three-month-old infant and a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

OPP say she left the area after realizing police were being called.

Police say the investigation is continuing.