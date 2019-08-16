

The Canadian Press





OXFORD COUNTY, Ont. - Police in southern Ontario say they're on the hunt for a man who allegedly made off with $187,000 worth of cheese.

Provincial police say the cheese went missing from a business in Oxford County last Friday.

They say a man came to the business and claimed a shipment of cheese that was originally bound for New Brunswick.

But after the man allegedly loaded up a trailer and drove away, reports surfaced that the shipment never arrived at its destination.

Police say they've since determined the man used fraudulent paperwork to claim the shipment.

Anyone with information on the cheese theft is being asked to come forward.