Ontario police receive influx of calls about missing or dead cats
Provincial police are reminding residents of Kemptville, Ont., that investigating the deaths and disappearances of cats doesn't typically fall under their jurisdiction. (Pexels/umit ozbek)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 2:49PM EDT
KEMPTVILLE, Ont. -- Provincial police are reminding residents of Kemptville, Ont., that investigating the deaths and disappearances of cats doesn't typically fall under their jurisdiction.
Investigators say they received six such calls on Thursday.
They say the calls are likely related to an article published in the North Grenville Times about an increase in missing or dead cats in Kemptville.
Police say they've investigated the reports with the help of a conservation officer, and don't believe foul play is involved.
They say the cats appear to have been killed by an animal, which conservation authorities suspect was a coyote.
Police say they will not investigate a missing cat unless criminal activity is suspected.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario outlines arguments in lawsuit against federal carbon tax plan
- Not enough evidence to expel cadet after Qur'an desecration, military says
- Ontario police receive influx of calls about missing or dead cats
- Ontario police warn of recent cyberattacks targeting local governments
- Case of man accused in van attack that left 10 dead put over to November