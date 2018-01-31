Ontario police investigating theft of large quantity of porn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 2:08PM EST
DELHI, Ont. -- Ontario provincial police are investigating a break-and-enter in southern Ontario where they say a "large quantity" of pornographic material was stolen.
OPP in Norfolk County say officers received the report of the break-and-enter at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Delhi, Ont., about 45 kilometres south of Brantford, Ont.
Police say it was determined that a large quantity of pornographic material, Xbox games, hats and tools were stolen from the residence between Monday and Wednesday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.
