

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say they've busted an international cocaine smuggling operation.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum says investigators seized 55 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a transport truck from California.

Barnum says the investigation, begun 15 months ago, has led to the arrest of three people.

Police also seized about $800,000 in cash.

Barnum says police have linked money heading to Mexico, where the cocaine is thought to have come from.

He says the drugs ended up in central, southwestern Ontario and in the Toronto area.