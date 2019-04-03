Ontario police bust international drug ring, seize 55 kilos of cocaine
The Ontario Provincial Police said they seized 55 kilograms of cocaine and $800,000 in cash. (@OPP_News / Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 11:52AM EDT
BARRIE, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say they've busted an international cocaine smuggling operation.
Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum says investigators seized 55 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a transport truck from California.
Barnum says the investigation, begun 15 months ago, has led to the arrest of three people.
Police also seized about $800,000 in cash.
Barnum says police have linked money heading to Mexico, where the cocaine is thought to have come from.
He says the drugs ended up in central, southwestern Ontario and in the Toronto area.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alberta NDP calls for Kenney to fire UCP candidate over recording of remarks
- Mom who pried cougar's jaws off son shares chilling story
- Canadian cancels trip to Brunei for fear of safety amid anti-gay stoning laws
- Air pollution cutting Canadian life expectancy by more than 3 months, study claims
- One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries