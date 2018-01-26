The Ontario Progressive Conservatives’ new interim leader Vic Fedeli says he has asked former leader Patrick Brown to take a “leave of absence” from caucus.

“Like each one of you, I was disgusted to first hear of the allegations against Mr. Brown in the media earlier this week,” Fedeli told reporters, after he was selected as interim leader Friday.

“Together with caucus, I am asking Mr. Brown to take a leave of absence from the Ontario PC caucus while he has a chance to defend himself,” he added.

Brown resigned as leader of the party following a conference call with his fellow party members late Wednesday night, after CTV News reported allegations of sexual misconduct from two women.

He has denied the allegations as false, and has vowed to remain the MPP for Barrie. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“The last 48 hours have not been easy,” Fedeli told reporters.

“Most importantly for the brave women who had the courage to come forward and share their stories."

“For many Progressive Conservatives in the province, the task at hand may seem very daunting but I have never backed down from anything and our party has never backed down from anything,” he went on.

“We need to focus immediately on Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals,” he said.

Fedeli, 61, was born and raised in North Bay, Ont., where he built a successful advertising company, volunteered for charities and served on corporate boards.

Fedeli was elected mayor of the small northern Ontario city in 2003 and re-elected in 2006. He worked for $1 per year, donating his entire mayoral salary to charities, according to an online biography.

In the 2011 provincial election, Fedeli won a landslide victory in the district of Nipissing, with 50 per cent of the vote versus 29 per cent for the Liberals and 18 per cent for the NDP.

He then served as energy critic and finance critic under PC leaders Tim Hudak and Patrick Brown.

Fedeli ran for PC leader in 2015 but pulled out before the vote and threw his support behind Whitby--Oshawa MPP Christine Elliott, who is the widow of late federal finance minister Jim Flaherty.

The province is five months away from an election and with Brown’s departure, the PCs are now looking to chart a path forward with a new leader.

According to the Ontario PC constitution, if a leader dies, retires, or resigns, the caucus can elect an interim leader pending a leadership election.

It is not yet clear whether a leadership race will be held before Ontarians head to the polls on June 7.

Conservative commentators have speculated that if a leadership race is held, candidates could include federal Conservative MP Lisa Raitt, Nepean—Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod and Caroline Mulroney, the PC candidate for York—Simcoe and daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Mulroney said on Twitter Thursday that party members have offered her “one clear message: that all 200,000 members of our PC Party have the right to vote for the person who leads them into the next election.”

Raitt, meanwhile, was asked by CTV Power Play host Don Martin on Thursday whether she is entertaining the possibility of running in a theoretical leadership contest.

“The reality is that we don’t have a lot of time, as a party. The election is very close,” she said.

Pressed further to clarify her intentions, Raitt said the decision is “in the hands of the caucus and the executive right now in Ontario.”

“I’ve spent the last four month doing fundraising in Ontario for people who want to hold the banner of the Progressive Conservatives of Ontario in the next election, and every time we go out, we know there is such an appetite for change,” Raitt said.



“And I want to make sure we go forward in the right direction," she added. "I put my trust in the caucus and I put my trust in the executive to come up with the right process.”