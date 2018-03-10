

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ontario PC Party is expected to make an announcement at 7 p.m. after hours of delays, as Doug Ford's family claims the former Toronto city councillor has won the leadership race.

Results from the leadership were expected at 3 p.m., but were delayed for hours.

Watch live coverage here as the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party announces a new leader.

MPP Lisa Thompson told a crowd gathered in Markham, Ont. that the leadership organizing committee chair Hartley Lefton would make an announcement at approximately 7 p.m.

“You have all been following social media. You know what’s going on, so let’s keep this party going and in 30 minutes we’re going to hear from Hartley Lefton,” she said.

The announcement comes after members of Doug Ford’s family told CTV News sister station CP24 that he has won the leadership.

No official announcement has been made.

Diane Ford told CP24 that her son Doug will “be a good leader because he’s been a leader in anything he did.”

“I’ve always thought, our whole family has thought, that ... this is the way the country, the province should be run, in a business-like manner, and he’s proved that he’s a very good businessman,” she said.

John Capobianco, co-chair of Christine Elliott’s campaign, said that he believes the Ford family must have heard something that “gave them that indication that he might have won.”

“I’m not saying that it’s not true, but we just haven’t gotten any word from any of the party officials as yet,” Capobianco said. “We don’t know until someone official lets us know,” he added.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of the story is below.

MARKHAM, Ont. - Ontario's embattled Opposition will reveal today who will lead the party through a spring election after weeks of unprecedented chaos that exposed deep rifts and tensions within its ranks.

The winner was to be announced at a convention centre in Markham, Ont., shortly after 3 p.m. but an undisclosed issue was causing a delay.

Four candidates -- former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, Toronto lawyer and businesswoman Caroline Mulroney and parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen -- are competing to lead the Progressive Conservatives.

Elliott has painted herself as the only one with the political experience to get the party election-ready in time, while Ford has said his business sense equips him to cut government waste.

Meanwhile, Mulroney -- the only leadership hopeful already declared a candidate in a riding -- has presented herself as a fresh face, and Granic Allen has emphasized her ties to the party's grassroots.

While all four have pledged to scrap a proposed carbon tax that formed a key pillar of the party's election platform introduced in November under former leader Patrick Brown, the race has focused less on detailed policy promises and more on the party's culture.