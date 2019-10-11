Ontario parents who tried to buy tickets to The Wiggles warn of scam
In this Sunday, July 21, 2013 photo, The Wiggles' from left, Lachy, Anthony Emma and Simon dance on stage during a performance in Canberra, Australia. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 6:55PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police in Ontario are investigating after several parents say they were scammed trying to purchase tickets to The Wiggles show through Facebook.
Ashleigh Meron and Rachel Martin are just a few of the mothers who attempted to buy tickets through Facebook for the Friday show at Centennial Hall in London, Ont.
“I’m heartbroken to be talking to all these moms impacted by this,” Martin wrote in a Facebook post on Oct. 8. “They have to tell their kids they can’t go anymore.”
According to her social media posts, Martin said about “15 moms and counting” were affected by the scam and paid up to $80 each to the alleged ticket seller.
“The day I was supposed to get the tickets I didn’t, and when I questioned her, there was a whole bunch of excuses – she was in the hospital, she didn’t have her phone on her, things like that,” Martin told CTV London. “It didn’t seem right.”
The alleged ticket seller says she was scammed after buying a block of tickets and is in the process of giving everyone a refund.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- A Canadian first: After decades of diesel, solar power comes to a remote community
- Ontario parents who tried to buy tickets to The Wiggles warn of scam
- Supreme Court clarifies sentencing rules for guilty parties
- Canadian woman held in Iran after husband died now home safe: Freeland
- University of New Brunswick considers name change after law students raise concerns about faculty namesake