

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath took her election campaign today to the riding Doug Ford is hoping to capture, slamming the Tory leader's tax plan on his home turf.

Horwath says the Progressive Conservative leader is great with bumper sticker slogans, but once the layers are peeled back, his plan isn't actually for the people, as he says.

Ford's plan cuts a middle class tax bracket by 20 per cent, but Horwath says that actually means the richest people will benefit the most.

Horwath campaigned today in the riding of Etobicoke North, where Ford is running.

The riding currently belongs to Liberal Shafiq Qaadri, who has represented the riding on the back benches since 2003.

Qaadri crashed Horwath's event, holding up one of his own lawn signs and shouting that he and Horwath share a common goal against Ford.

Horwath called his actions "unfortunate."

"Shafiq, if you don't mind, I'm going to finish my press conference and then you can have all the time you want to talk to the media, but please don't interrupt me," she said. "It's very rude."