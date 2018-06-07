HAMILTON --According to Andrea Horwath, only the New Democrats can prevent a Progressive Conservative government. Tonight, voters in Ontario will determine whether she’s right.

Horwath started her election day visiting campaign volunteers in Toronto before travelling back to where it all began politically for her, and the riding she still represents: Hamilton.

There, she met with more campaign aides before retreating to be with family and friends ahead of tonight’s results.

At her last event, Horwath thanked volunteers who had been out campaigning for her while she was touring the province.

“Tonight is going to be an exciting night… the voters will make their final decision in a couple hours but we know that we have run a great campaign and we’ve show the people of Ontario that we can have hope for the future,” she said to the two-dozen or so supporters gathered in the small campaign office with election signs and posters tracking outreach metrics covering the walls.

Speaking with reporters outside the campaign office, Horwath said being in Hamilton to find out whether she’ll become premier or the leader of the official opposition was a no-brainer.

“When my team asked me early, early on in the campaign where we would be celebrating our victory party I said, ‘Hometown, it’s got to be the hometown,’” she said.

Horwath’s election night headquarters is the Hamilton Convention Centre. Supporters are expected to start filing in the hour before polls close at 9 p.m.

There are 124 seats up for the taking, and in order to secure a majority government, the winning party needs to elect 63 MPPs by night’s end. For the NDP this would mean a tripling of their seat count from the last provincial vote.

When the writ was issued on May 9, the numbers for the NDP were far from indicating a chance at government but as Horwath and her campaign gained momentum, the race tightened.

With Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne declaring defeat the weekend before Ontarians went to the polls, the campaign messaging from the NDP became a declaration that a vote for the Liberals is a vote for the Ford team -- and the only way to avoid that is to vote for the NDP.

On CTV’s Question Period, pollster Nik Nanos said that the NDP are more likely to benefit from disaffected Liberals than PC Leader Doug Ford.

Horwath’s bus tour across the province saw her hosting rallies, petting dogs, and eating ice cream, and making many trips to current Liberal strongholds.

The campaign saw mudslinging from all sides, with the leaders having to come to the defence of candidates for various issues. For Horwath this included repeatedly backing candidates that the PCs tried to brand as “radical” for past social media posts or activist participation.

Getting in one last partisan callout before polls close, Horwath said: “It’s either going to be hope for the future or it’s going to be more difficulties and challenges, more corruption and more privatization and more cuts to public services with Doug Ford. I think we’re going to take it over the finish line with a new government starting tomorrow.”

Third time’s the charm?

This is Horwath’s third election campaign as NDP leader after taking the helm at the 2009 party convention. Going into this race the NDP had 18 MPPs.

In the two elections she has led the party, Horwath grew the Ontario NDP’s seat count. In 2014 the NDP won 21 seats at Queen’s Park with 23.7 per cent of the vote; in the 2011 provincial election, they won 17 seats with 22.7 per cent of the vote. A decade ago after the 2007 election, the NDP had 10 seats in the legislature.

The self-proclaimed “tough cookie” or “steeltown scrapper,” Horwath represents the riding of Hamilton Centre, and has been an MPP since 2004. Prior to that she sat on the Hamilton city council, and worked in legal aid.

Candidates and the campaign

Provincial watchers have said that if Horwath can convince enough voters that she can provide a change in leadership from longtime Liberal leader Wynne without turning the province in a different direction, she could unite the left and win.

Her roster of candidates includes more women than men, including the first ever openly trans candidate to run for MPP in Ontario.

Of the three main parties, Horwath's campaign got heavy support from her federal friends. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was previously the deputy Ontario NDP leader, campaigned in several Ontario ridings, including alongside his brother Gurratan Singh, a candidate in Brampton.

Horwath’s promises:

When the NDP first rolled out its fully costed platform it included a $1.4 billion costing mistake, the result of erroneously counting a $700-million annual reserve fund as revenue rather than an expense.

While the party was quick to address it, the miscalculation has followed Horwath through the campaign.

Titled: “Change for the better,” the NDP have five core pledges:

Providing provincial pharmacare and dental coverage; Increasing hospital spending by five per cent in an effort to “end hallway medicine”; Cutting hydro bills by 30 per cent by returning Hydro One to public ownership; Converting student loans to grants; and Taxing top earners and big companies more.

The campaign platform’s promises include:

hiring 4,500 nurses in its first year of government;

creating 2,000 new hospital beds;

creating a dedicated ministry of mental health and addictions;

introducing a 3 per cent luxury tax on cars sold for over $90,000;

ending standardized EQAO testing;

bringing in an MPP code of conduct;

establishing paid domestic violence leave; and,

creating an anti-racism fund to support community organizations.

All told, this is estimated to keep Ontario in the red for the foreseeable future. The NDP platform projects five years of deficits, starting with $4.7 billion deficit in 2018-2019.