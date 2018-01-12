Ontario mayor to apologize to LGBTQ community for predecessor's actions in 1995
LONDON, Ont. - The mayor of London, Ont., plans to apologize today to the city's LGBTQ community for the refusal of a previous mayor and council to proclaim a gay Pride day in 1995.
Then-mayor Dianne Haskett refused a request from the gay community to declare a gay Pride weekend in July 1995, prompting complaints of discrimination.
Haskett said she was exercising her discretion as mayor when it comes to civic proclamations, but the Ontario Human Rights Commission later ruled the actions by Haskett and council had been discriminatory.
City council agreed to pay the Homophile Association of London a $10,000 penalty assessed against the city and Haskett.
In an email sent out last week, Mayor Matt Brown's office said he will apologize to the LGBTQ community at 11 a.m. today on the steps in front of city hall.
Brown said in tweet that "it's time."
All are welcome to join us at City Hall tomorrow as we recognize the intolerant and homophobic views of the past and begin the healing process together. #LdnOnt https://t.co/AG34DLoOFE— Matt Brown (@MayorMattBrown) January 11, 2018
