

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Toronto's Heather Wright





An Ontario man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, who was nine months pregnant.

In January, Nicholas Baig pleaded guilty to the second degree murder of Arianna Goberdhan, whose body was found at a home in Pickering the night of April 17, 2017. In a sentencing hearing Thursday in Ajax, Justice Jocelyn Speyer called the murder a “senseless act of cruelty.”

Baig has no chance of parole for 17 years.

The victim’s parents expressed disappointment in the sentence during interviews with media outside the courthouse Thursday, saying they had hoped the judge would set parole eligibility to at least 20 years.

“It was so violent,” said Goberdhan’s mother Sherry. Her daughter was stabbed 17 times. “Is this how we are going to deter and stop domestic violence?”

In an earlier interview with CTV News Toronto this week, Sherry said the family continues to grieve for their daughter and the unborn child.

“There will be no justice for her,” she said. Under the Criminal Code, an unborn child cannot be the victim of a homicide. Goberdhan’s parents want to see that law changed and have started a petition to push for legislative changes.