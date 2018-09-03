Ontario man killed in riding lawnmower rollover
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 10:13AM EDT
A man was killed when the riding lawnmower he was using rolled over, landing on top of him.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a property near Moorefield, Ont., about 50 kilometres north of Kitchener, Saturday evening in response to a man with serious injuries.
According to police, the lawnmower rolled onto the man while he was riding it on a steep hill leading to a ditch.
Stanley Elliott, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.
