Ontario man in wheelchair assaulted by two females: police
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 3:26PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Durham regional police say they're looking for two female suspects after man in a wheelchair was seriously injured in an assault.
Police say the 50-year-old man was on an Oshawa, Ont., bicycle path late Sunday night when he became involved in an altercation with the suspects.
It's alleged one of the them struck the man in the head and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The suspects are described as a white female about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and a white female with blond hair.
Investigators are appealing for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman pulled shotgun from trunk and shot 2 people, Toronto police allege
- Ontario premier to wind down green programs funded through cap and trade
- Ontario man in wheelchair assaulted by two females: police
- Hundreds of New Brunswick flood victims still out of homes months after deluge
- Protest teepees at Saskatchewan legislature staying after meeting with ministers