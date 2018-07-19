

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man from Espanola, Ont., will serve 17 years in prison after being convicted of luring more than a dozen teen boys into sex acts by offering them drugs, alcohol, and money.

Paul McColeman, 45, was sentenced Wednesday for his role in 34 sex-related offences that included sexual exploitation, communication for the purpose of child prostitution, luring children, and indecent exposure.

The offences, which occurred between 2006 and 2014, came to light after a woman contacted police saying a young teen had confided to her about being one of McColeman’s victims.

A police investigation later revealed McColeman had used social media to lure several boys, and then used dares to coerce them into sex acts, rewarding them with alcohol, drugs, and other gifts.

He was arrested in July, 2014, and the allegations revealed at trial last year sent shockwaves through Espanola, a community of 5,000 residents about an hour west of Sudbury.

McColeman’s defence lawyer Robert Beckett, said the case was a large one, involving at least 16 victims.

“And the ultimate penalty is one of the higher ones I have seen in this jurisdiction,” he told CTV Northern Ontario outside of court Wednesday.

A forensic psychiatrist testified at trial that McColeman does not suffer from any psychiatric disorders, but he blames others for his circumstance and continues to maintain his innocence.

"In fact, that was a feature throughout the sentencing -- what the judge deemed to be a lack of remorse on his part by continuing to insist he was not guilty of these matters,” Beckett said.

A publication ban protects the identities of the boys. But one young man offered a victim impact statement in which he said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and an alcohol addiction that he developed as he tried to forget what happened.

Another victim says he lives with fear every day and continues to feel shame.

McColeman has been designated a long-term offender -- a designation used primarily with sexual offenders convicted of a “serious personal injury offence” who is considered likely to re-offend.

The designation means McColeman will be supervised by the Correctional Service of Canada for 10 years after his release from prison.

He will also remain on the national sex offender registry.

With a report from CTV Northern Ontario’s Alana Everson