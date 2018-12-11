Ontario man faces drug charges after trying to flee RIDE stop
In this file photo, police conduct RIDE program checks in Guelph, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 3:20PM EST
INNISFIL, Ont. - South Simcoe police say they seized purple heroin from a man pulled over during a RIDE stop.
They say the incident happened in Innisfil, Ont., on Friday.
Investigators say the man tried and failed to run away when officers pulled him over.
They say officers found heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis when they searched him.
They allege that among the drugs was 96 grams of purple heroin, a combination of heroin and fentanyl or carfentanil.
Police say a 29-year-old Innisfil man is facing numerous charges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Gunfire erupts after N.S. police stop vehicle on major highway
- 'Repeated slaps in the face': Stafford killer transferred to medium-security prison
- Special government support offered to call centre workers who lost their jobs
- Court wrong to say charter doesn't apply to brain-dead woman, family argues
- Ontario man faces drug charges after trying to flee RIDE stop