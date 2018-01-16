Ontario man charged with trying lure boy killed in Florida jail
Investigators say staff found Williams dead during a security check.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 4:42PM EST
MARIANNA, Fla. - Police say an 82-year-old Ontario man has been killed in a Florida jail, allegedly by his cellmate.
Arthur Williams of Tillsonburg, Ont., was in custody after being charged for allegedly trying to lure a nine-year-old boy.
Marianna, Fla., police chief Hayes Baggett says officers were called to the Jackson County Correctional Facility early Monday morning to investigate a reported homicide.
Investigators say staff found Williams dead during a security check.
Frederick Patterson, 21, of Brunswick, Ga., is facing a murder charge and is alleged to have killed Williams in what police called an "ambush style attack."
Williams was charged in October 2017 with loitering and prowling, trespassing, aggravated stalking, making a threatening phone call and attempting to lure a child under the age of 12.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lac-Megantic jurors to deliberate for seventh day Wednesday
- Outlaw motorcycle gangs growing in Halifax area, more officers needed: RCMP
- Kindergartner dies, pinned between vehicles during school pickup
- N.S. garage rebuilds vintage truck for man with terminal cancer
- Alberta monitors, makes contingency plans on road clearing in U.K. firm bankruptcy