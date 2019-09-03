Ontario man charged with conspiracy to murder couple living in Jamaica
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:50PM EDT
AJAX, Ont. -- Police say a man from southern Ontario has been arrested after he allegedly plotted to murder a couple living in Jamaica.
Durham Regional Police say they were notified by the RCMP in May about the allegations involving a 56-year-old man from Ajax, Ont.
They say the investigation revealed that the man, who is a Canadian citizen, travelled to Jamaica in May to allegedly help plan the murder.
Police spokesman Const. George Tudos says it is believed the man was plotting the murder with other suspects in Jamaica, but he is not aware of any arrests in that country.
Tudos says the two Jamaican residents were not harmed and the man was arrested Tuesday morning while he was driving in Pickering, Ont.
Police say the Ajax, Ont., man has been charged with conspiracy to murder and counselling offence that is not committed.
Tudos says the accused and the couple know each other, but he declined to provide further information on their relationship.
