Ontario man charged in alleged child abduction, sex assault of 4-year-old
A London Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 4:26PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say a man is facing charges in the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl on Mother's Day.
Investigators say the child was playing with a sibling at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, when a man stopped, got out of his vehicle, grabbed the girl and drove off with her.
It's alleged the man drove a short distance through the neighbourhood and touched her girl inappropriately.
Police say the girl managed to open the door and escape when the vehicle stopped and ran home.
A 65-year-old London man is charged with abduction of a person under 14, kidnapping, sexual assault on a person under 16, and sexual interference with a person under 16.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto police end search of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur's apartment
- 'You are strong and you are brave': Halifax judge applauds rape victim for perseverance
- B.C. sport fishing boat 'modifications' led to fatal sinking: TSB
- Non-Indigenous prof will teach residential schools course
- Thunder Bay, Ont., woman charged following Amber Alert