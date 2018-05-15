

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say a man is facing charges in the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl on Mother's Day.

Investigators say the child was playing with a sibling at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, when a man stopped, got out of his vehicle, grabbed the girl and drove off with her.

It's alleged the man drove a short distance through the neighbourhood and touched her girl inappropriately.

Police say the girl managed to open the door and escape when the vehicle stopped and ran home.

A 65-year-old London man is charged with abduction of a person under 14, kidnapping, sexual assault on a person under 16, and sexual interference with a person under 16.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.