Ontario man arrested in U.S. for disturbing flight crew
This Feb. 3, 2012, file photo shows FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 12:28PM EST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Canadian man is facing charges in the U.S. for allegedly interfering with crew members and attendants while on a flight from Ohio to Los Angeles.
The FBI say in a statement that 49-year-old Ian Stewart Smallwood of Ontario was taken into custody after the plane was diverted to Albuquerque.
It was not immediately clear if Smallwood had an attorney.
The charge stems from Dec. 21 when, according to a criminal complaint made public this week, Smallwood was accused of being verbally belligerent during the flight.
He allegedly intimidated one of the flight attendants while she was preparing service in the galley at the front of the plane.
Other passengers were also seen out of their seats, asking Smallwood to move out of the way and sit down.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police chief calls 2018, with 95 homicides so far, a 'unique' year for Toronto
- One death, multiple injuries, when ambulance and SUV collide on Manitoba highway
- Ontario man arrested in U.S. for disturbing flight crew
- Canadian call centre reveals silliest 911 calls of 2018
- Two snowmobilers found dead after riding on Christmas Day, provincial police say