Ontario man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes

The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign. (Shutterstock) The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign. (Shutterstock)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

  • St. Thomas police officer charged with assault

    A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.

    (CTV News file image)

  • Horse escapes Thorndale barn fire

    At least one horse was able to escape a barn fire in Thorndale Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and District Chief Ken Armstrong said, “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames.”

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social