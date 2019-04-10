Ontario man accused of killing with arrow now charged with first-degree murder
Police investigate after a man was hit with an arrow in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 5:53PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police say a man from London, Ont., accused of killing another man with an arrow is now charged with first-degree murder.
Kevin Hartman, 35, had initially been charged with second-degree murder in the February death of Brian Maksoud.
Maksoud, 46, arrived at a home with wounds caused by an arrow and was taken to hospital for surgery, but later died.
Police say Maksoud and Hartman knew each other, but have not given details of their relationship.
In addition to the upgraded charge against Hartman, London police have arrested Paul O'Connell and charged him with being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
They've also issued an arrest warrant for Amanda Tait, who's wanted on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.
