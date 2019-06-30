Ontario Liberals to host Canada Day 'People's Picnic' following cancellation
A Canadian flag flies in the wind in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 12:20PM EDT
TORONTO - The Ontario Liberal Party will host a Canada Day picnic celebration on the grounds of the provincial legislature on Monday, after the Progressive Conservative government's decision to cancel the Canada Day event.
The so-called "People's Picnic," spearheaded by Toronto MPP Mitzie Hunter, will take place at Queen's Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Ford government faced backlash last week after cancelling the 52-year-old Queen's Park Canada Day celebration to cut costs, citing declining attendance.
The event has been running since 1967, and traditionally features 21-gun military gun salutes, musicians and other forms of entertainment.
Instead, the Tories opted for a less expensive alternative, offering free Canada Day admission for the first 500 visitors at certain attractions in the Greater Toronto Area.
In a statement, Hunter called cancelling the event a "disservice," adding the Liberal version will feature free ice cream and the MC will be Katie Tsuyuki, an Olympic snowboarder.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Garbage-hauling ship arrives in Canada after journey from Philippines
- Ontario Liberals to host Canada Day 'People's Picnic' following cancellation
- Woman arrested after LGBTQ group protests at Hamilton mayor's house
- New Brunswick town cancels Canada Day parade due to a lack of interest
- 'Amateur built' helicopter crashes in Manitoba