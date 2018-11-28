

CTVNews.ca Staff





A judge has ordered the immediate release of a man caught on video in March beating a stranger with autism in a bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont.

Ronjot Dhami pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Wednesday in Brampton, Ont., courtroom. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail and two years of probation.

Because of extra credit given for time served pre-trial, Dhami will be released immediately.

He was one of three men who police say can be seen on a March 13 security camera video punching and kicking the 29-year-old stranger, who was treated for a broken nose and facial cuts.

Dhami, then 25, turned himself into police on March 26 and was denied bail.

Parmvir Singh Chahil was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He was arrested in March in Windsor, Ont., and released on $25,000 bail.

A third suspect, Jaspaul Uppal, has also charged with aggravated assault in connection with the beating. He turned himself in to police in Abbotsford, B.C., in May.



