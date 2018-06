CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Progressive Conservative leader and Premier-elect Doug Ford declared “Ontario is open for business” in a speech the day after winning the provincial election.

On Friday morning, Ford said in the coming weeks he will work with the other 75 elected party members to form a cabinet.

When asked, he did not say whether he would lower the bar to give the Liberals official party status after falling a seat short of the qualification.

The Ontario PCs won a majority government in Thursday’s provincial election.