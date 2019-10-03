Ontario Human Rights Commission to make accessible education announcement
A empty hallway is seen at a school in this Sept. 5, 2014 file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 4:16AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's human rights watchdog is to make an announcement this morning about accessible education.
No details were immediately available from the Ontario Human Rights Commission.
But in August 2018, the oversight body updated its education policy for the first time in 14 years and issued recommendations to help make the system more inclusive.
The policy says disabled students face barriers from primary school through to post-secondary education.
It says the system needs to modernize its approach to people with disabilities and do more to accommodate their diverse needs.
Today's announcement will come at a news conference scheduled for 10:00 a.m.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 3, 2019
