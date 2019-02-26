Ontario health-care transformation to be unveiled today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford watches as Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks at an event at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:11AM EST
TORONTO -- Ontarians are set to learn the government's plans today for an overhaul of the health-care system.
Health Minister Christine Elliott is set to introduce legislation this afternoon and will make an announcement on it this morning.
A leaked draft version of the bill that the NDP revealed late last month showed that Ontario was planning a health "super agency."
That draft legislation indicated the government could roll local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario and other government health agencies under the super agency umbrella.
Elliott says there have been changes since the draft bill was leaked.
The NDP has warned that language in the draft bill allows for greater privatization in the health system.
But Elliott has said the legislation will not include two-tier care, private hospitals, making patients pay for more services out of pocket, or privatizing services such as long-term care inspections and the air ambulance service.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Not Canadian enough': Edmonton woman's girls denied citizenship under 2009 law
- Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr wants court to rule sentence expired
- 'A huge relief': Sask. man finds biological father using DNA kit
- Whiteout conditions in Ontario cause 2 pileups involving nearly 100 vehicles
- Canada expedites visas for relatives of Syrians who lost 7 children in fire