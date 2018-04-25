Ontario government understates deficit by billions: auditor general
Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk delivers her 2014 report during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 12:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 1:36PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's auditor general says the Liberal government's statements on the province's finances understate its deficit by billions.
In a pre-election report released today, Bonnie Lysyk also says the government has not accurately reflected the true cost of its borrowing plan to cut hydro rates by 25 per cent, and is raising questions about the way it accounts for revenues related to two teacher pension plans.
As a result, Lysyk says the government's deficit projections are off by 75 per cent in 2018-2019, jumping to 92 per cent in 2020-2021.
Lysyk says the 2018-2019 deficit projected by the government was $6.7 billion and will instead by $11.7 billion.
The deficit projections for 2020-2021 are $6.5 billion, but Lysyk says that figure will actually be $12.5 billion.
Premier Kathleen Wynne downplayed the discrepancy today, calling it a long-standing "accounting dispute" between her government and the auditor general.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- What's an 'incel'? Unpacking the disturbing Facebook post linked to Toronto van attack
- N.S. deletes outdated 'spinster' reference from marriage law
- A look at the victims of the Toronto van attack
- Victim narrative, young men, and the resort to deadly violence
- Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege