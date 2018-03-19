Ontario government to spell out priorities today in throne speech
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2018. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 8:12AM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says today's throne speech is the only way her Liberal government can spell out its priorities ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
Wynne prorogued the legislature last week to set the table for today's speech and has denied it's an attempt to wipe the slate clean before the vote on June 7.
But the opposition parties disagree, with NDP Leader Andrea Horwath calling it a stunt and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford saying there is no reset button for what he calls "15 years of Liberal waste and political corruption."
Wynne said last Friday that the "technical prorogation" was called because a throne speech is one of the few ways to lay out the government priorities.
The speech comes a week before the government is set to table its 2018 budget, which is expected to include a deficit of about $8 billion the Liberals say is necessary to beef up spending on health care, child care and support for students.
The Liberals have said no sitting days will be lost because prorogation falls over March Break and that all government bills and motions introduced earlier will be reintroduced once the legislature resumes.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario government to spell out priorities today in throne speech
- Baby dies from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Barrie, Ont.
- Federal committee to examine human trafficking at cross-country hearings
- Volunteers won't give up search for boy, 3, swept away in Ontario river
- Mystery of missing N.B. teen haunts family, eludes police for three decades