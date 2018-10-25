

CTVNews.ca Staff





Educators in Ontario will soon have to face a new hurdle before receiving their teaching licences: a math test.

Lisa Thompson, Ontario’s education minister, announced the new requirement Thursday. She described it as a way to make new teachers better prepared to teach math to students. Some teaching colleges in Ontario require as little as 36 hours of math instruction over the course of a program.

“We’ve heard anecdotally, and we’ve seen the evidence, that teachers are sometimes hesitant to teach some math,” she said at a press conference.

“We need to ensure that our students have teachers in front of them that have the capacity to teach the math that’s required for today and for the jobs of the future.”

The new provincial government took aim at Ontario’s math curriculum shortly after June’s election, describing it as a failure and promising to revamp it.

Before the school year began, the government instructed math teachers to focus on “traditional formulas and memorization techniques” ahead of individual problem-solving tasks and other forms of inquiry-based learning. School boards were also ordered to hold a mandatory professional development day before the end of the year focused on math education.

Standardized test results measured by the Education Quality and Accountability Office show that Grade 3 and Grade 6 math scores in Ontario rose steadily from 2003 until the turn of the decade, when they began a downward slide that has yet to stop. Last year, 61 per cent of Grade 3 students and 49 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard for math.

The province is soliciting parent feedback on math and other education issues until Dec. 15.

Thompson also announced Thursday that the Ontario College of Teachers and College of Early Childhood Educators will be required to revoke the registration certificate of any member who commits an act of sexual abuse against a student or child.