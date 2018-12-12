

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario government says it stands by the process that saw Premier Doug Ford's family friend named as the provincial police commissioner -- an appointment that has triggered a complaint from the current acting head of the force.

Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Sylvia Jones says the government disputes allegations contained in a letter from acting Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Brad Blair regarding Ron Taverner's appointment to the top job.

Blair has called on the province's ombudsman to investigate the process that led to the hiring of Taverner, a superintendent with the Toronto Police Service and longtime friend of the Ford family.

Jones says she will not comment on Blair's "motivations for using the office he holds to raise these issues," adding the government stands by Taverner's appointment.

She also says the government will respect the ombudsman's decision on whether or not to investigate the matter and will co-operate if a probe gets underway.

Taverner is currently slated to become OPP commissioner on Monday.