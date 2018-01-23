

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





After a full day behind the wheel and over 3,000 laps, an Ontario man has surpassed the Guinness World Record for the greatest indoor distance driven in a go-kart in 24 hours.

Matthew Hayley crossed the finish line at Brampton’s Formula Kartways circuit at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. He is said to have bested the official record of 733.58 kilometres set in 2014 by a U.S. driver an hour earlier.

It is not known if the world record attempt has been certified by Guinness officials.

Hayley told CTV News on Monday that preparing for the gruelling endurance race helped him overcome a bout of depression brought on by the loss of his mother who died of cancer. He attempted to raise $5,000 for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

With a report from CTV Toronto